TrueChoicePack Named One of 2020’s Fast 100 Asian American Businesses by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce

“We are the perfect fit for a COVID-19 type of situation,” using the company’s deeply connected international supply chain to develop, manufacture, and deploy PPE products such as masks and gloves.” — Rakesh Rathore, Ph.D. COO & CSO

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueChoicePack has been recognized as one of the top 100 fastest growing Asian American-owned businesses in the country in the USPAACC’s annual Fast 100 Asian American Business program. These awards recognize the continued robust growth of Asian American businesses even during these tough economic times. TrueChoicePack and other recipients of the award have generated over $2.6 billion in revenue this year and created thousands of jobs in their communities.

TrueChoicePack was able to continue its growth even during this turbulent time by leveraging their robust supply chain to bring PPE to market when there was a critical need. “We are the perfect fit for a COVID-19 type of situation,” said company COO Rakesh Rathore as he described using the company’s deeply connected international supply chain to develop, manufacture, and deploy PPE products such as masks and gloves.

Another driver of growth for the company is their recognized leadership in sustainable innovation. As the world begins to come to terms with the devastating environmental impact of single use plastic, TrueChoicePack has risen to the occasion to provide eco-friendly packaging solutions that help to eliminate single-use plastic waste. In a recent interview that was picked up by USA Today, CEO Heena Rathore said, “I was very inspired to do something (where) I can make very, very meaningful contributions to human health and to the community where I’m living," after she saw firsthand the devastating amount of plastic waste occurring at the hospitals she managed at the time.

This award adds to the company’s impressive repertoire of awards. Just this year, TrueChoicePack received Cincy Magazine’s Manny Award, which recognizes excellence in manufacturing. The company also ranked among Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing companies and received the Innovation & Technology Award for Green Business Innovation from the Cincinnati Business Courier. Company CEO Heena Rathore was recently honored with the Cincinnati Business Courier’s Women Who Mean Business Award and COO Rakesh Rathore is a finalist for the highly coveted C-Suite Awards.

About USPAACC

The US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1984 as a national non-profit organization. The group is dedicated to representing all Asian-Americans in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, and public service. Their main goal is to advocate for diversity and invest in the future for mutually beneficial economic gains across each of these fields.

About TrueChoicePack:

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, TrueChoicePack (TCP) Corp. is a leader in providing packaging and disposable solutions. As proven experts in designing, manufacturing and distributing a wide range of products TCP offers wholistic and sustainable business solutions. The company’s products are trusted by companies everywhere, including Giant Eagle, Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, Staples and are under various brand names.

TrueChoicePack’s in house brands include BioGreenChoice and Progress, with more in development as the firm continually adapts and expands. BioGreenChoice offers a line of eco-friendly, 100% compostable disposable products made of sustainable materials like sugarcane bagasse and corn starch. Progress, on the other hand, offers no-nonsense everyday essentials and PPE products that customers can depend upon every day.