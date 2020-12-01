Become a Home Nurse Entrepreneur with New Online Learning Programs
The Health and Wealth Academy offers courses designed to educate nursing professionals and entrepreneurs on how to pursue a business in nursing.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new online learning system for aspiring home nursing entrepreneurs is launching online this week to help RNs, Nursing Students and other healthcare professionals to become their own boss in entrepreneurial ventures.
The Health & Wealth Academy is a new online video teaching system that offers courses, lessons and positive inspiration to nurses and other healthcare workers to learn how to launch their own businesses utilizing their healthcare background. It’s an all-in-one education and teaching opportunity for those healthcare nurses looking to advance into home healthcare work.
Designed by active entrepreneurs and experienced medical and healthcare professionals, The Health & Wealth Academy is aimed at nurses and other healthcare professionals eager to move their career into new entrepreneurial pursuits. Typical users might include:
* Current Nurse entrepreneurs (under 3 years)
* Seasoned entrepreneurs (3+years)
* New entrepreneurs (do not have to be a clinical entrepreneur)
* New or current nursing graduates or those thinking of becoming a nurse
The courses at The Health & Wealth Academy are run by Dave Soltau aka DaveTheNurse, a Registered Nurse and entrepreneur who inspires, educates and guides nurses and aspiring entrepreneurs. DaveTheNurse has deep experience in being an entrepreneur and a nursing professional. Dave’s goal is to use his teaching methods and online courses to create both a confident clinician and help grow a successful nursing business.
The Health & Wealth Academy offers a series of informative online courses. Check out the free Starter Course to see what it’s all about, or jump right into the VIP Master Course Bundle, which includes everything you need to Start A Nurse Staffing Company.
There is also a library of courses that dive into a wide variety of topics, like:
* how to plan a business
* preparing to launch your nurse staffing business,
* keys to marketing for success and
* how to staff and train employees.
If you are a healthcare professional working in nursing, immunization, corporate wellness, hospital work or similar, and are looking to become an entrepreneur, then look to joining The Health & Wealth Academy. Becoming a member can help you utilize your healthcare background into becoming an entrepreneur from the knowledge and insights you will gain in its informative online videos and related content.
Are you asking yourself these questions?
* What are you looking for in your life and career?
* Do you want to move ahead?
* Are you seeking a more fulfilling mission for yourself in this life?
* Are you looking to transition into a new opportunity, a new career and a new life?
If you answered yes to these questions, and you are transitioning from the medical and healthcare industry, then The Health and Wealth Academy has the information you need to achieve your goals! Learn more today at https://www.hawacademy.com/.
Dave Soltau
Health and Wealth Academy
+1 480-359-5185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn