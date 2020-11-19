AUDIENCEX Ranks #121 Fastest Growing Company in Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ Awards
Programmatic Trading Desk Ranks #1 in Communications Sector with 994% Growth Over 3 years
We attribute this growth to our singular focus on helping marketers and agencies reach their optimal consumers using our trading desk, despite the challenging economic climate we are facing.”MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUDIENCEX, the largest independent programmatic trading desk, has been named #121 on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500™ Awards, and #1 in the Communications Sector. With an impressive 994% revenue growth, this three-year expansion can be attributed to the company's focus on delivering full-funnel digital advertising solutions for performance brands and agencies — a segment within the US economy that continues to see growth even during periods of economic volatility.
This accolade comes just weeks after AUDIENCEX was named the 20th fastest growing private company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and marks the second time the company has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.
For 26 years, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 has provided a ranking of the fastest growing companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life-sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America. AUDIENCEX was ranked along with a wealth of well-known tech companies including DataCamp, Cuebiq, StackAdapt, Alteryx, Snap Inc, and The Trade Desk. Awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019, including both private and public companies. The companies on the 2020 Technology Fast 500 list achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 450%.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, programmatic media spending in the US is steadily increasing year over year as marketers continue to turn to this automated, AI-powered method of buying highly targeted advertising.
“We are thrilled to have once again been named to this prestigious list of technology-focused companies,” said Jason Wulfsohn, COO and co-founder, AUDIENCEX. “We attribute this growth to our singular focus on helping marketers and agencies reach their optimal consumers by strategic deployment of our trading desk solution, despite the challenging economic climate we are facing.”
AUDIENCEX works to streamline the complex world of digital marketing for marketers and agencies, through a unified and transparent approach to omnichannel marketing campaigns, designed to reach target audiences with precision and efficiency. tdX, our programmatic trading desk that works with 18 industry-leading platforms to fuel high-performance omnichannel campaigns for marketers and agencies who may not otherwise have access to these platforms.
“Once again, we are thankful to every member of the AUDIENCEX team for helping us achieve this phenomenal growth over the past few years, and we look forward to continuing to deliver transformational solutions to the market to ensure this trajectory continues,” said Reeve Benaron, CEO and co-founder, AUDIENCEX.
About AUDIENCEX
AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising partner for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of high-impact creative, innovative technology, targeted media buying, and data-driven analysis to help them effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Named one of the Fastest Growing and Most Successful Companies in America by both Deloitte and Inc. 5000 in 2019 and 2020, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas, Charlotte and St. Louis. For more information visit www.audiencex.com.
