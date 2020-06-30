AUDIENCEX Announces Q3 Growth Initiative for Performance Marketers
Program combines incentives and added-value elements to help marketers and agencies achieve a return to revenue growth in the coming months
AUDIENCEX was a valuable partner for us in the face of many unknowns and challenges that arose with COVID in Q2 by making changes rapidly to budgets and strategy to support our campaigns.”MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk, is excited to announce a powerful package of Q3 Growth Initiatives, designed to help marketers and agencies drive engagement with new and prospective customers, and achieve a return to revenue growth.
The program combines an array of incentives and added-value elements across multiple channels of the digital media ecosystem, including high impact mobile, display, video, search and social, as well as creative services. As part of the initiative, AUDIENCEX strategy and revenue teams will collaborate with marketers to review their existing media plans and then recommend strategic adjustments to help cultivate growth amidst the challenging macroeconomic situation.
“We’ve always positioned ourselves as true partners for our customers which is why we’ve been laser focused over the last three months on helping our clients develop strategies to unlock new revenue opportunities. Building on this foundation, we’re excited to launch our Q3 Growth Initiative as one more way to provide powerful holistic support to our brand and agency partners,” explained AUDIENCEX co-founder and COO Jason Wulfsohn.
As the pandemic started to negatively impact the global economy at the end of the first quarter, AUDIENCEX launched a $1M Growth Fund to help marketers offset rapidly declining revenues. In addition, AUDIENCEX put an increased effort into building out strategic guides and virtual events to spark new ideas for marketers across all sectors and help map-out actionable pathways back to profitability.
“AUDIENCEX was a valuable partner for us in the face of many unknowns and challenges that arose with COVID in Q2 by making changes rapidly to budgets and strategy to support our campaigns. They were committed to being nimble, flexible, and quick to execute, while assessing performance daily, to continue monitoring and evolving our media plan,” said Brian Becerra, Performance Manager at Swish, an agency based out of Orlando, Florida.
For e-commerce brands, the Growth Initiative includes dynamic creative optimization with no set-up or ad serving costs, as well as a deep-dive Google Analytics health check.
For marketers interested in high impact mobile campaigns to drive improved engagement, the initiative includes one free rich media creative ad set.
Marketers interested in paid social advertising can receive one month of free management fees for any social budget and a free social media creative set built for the platform of their choice.
Finally, marketers interested in testing out CTV — an increasingly relevant area of digital opportunity — will receive a free CTV creative for new campaigns, along with a performance guarantee.
“Even during periods of economic contraction, we believe that a more robust use of digital, coupled with an embrace of innovation, is the key to rebuild revenues and restart growth. AUDIENCEX is at the forefront of helping companies leverage emerging technologies and as always we’re deeply committed to investing in our customers’ success,” added AUDIENCEX co-founder and CEO Reeve Benaron.
Irrespective of how the economic environment looks in the second half of the year, AUDIENCEX is dedicated to help marketers not only survive, but also flourish, turning uncertainty into opportunity, and ensuring that the future is once again a place where growth is firmly within reach.
ABOUT AUDIENCEX
AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising partner for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of high-impact creative, innovative technology, strategic media buying, and data-driven analysis to help them effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Named one of the Fastest Growing and Most Successful Companies in America by Deloitte, Financial Times, and Inc. 5000 in 2019, and #40 on the Inc. list of fastest growing private companies in California, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, Montreal, New York, Pittsburgh, San Diego and St. Louis. For more information visit www.audiencex.com.
