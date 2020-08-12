For the Second Time, AUDIENCEX Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 459 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 994%
Being named to the Inc. 5000 speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work of our team, the relationships we maintain, and the unique value we provide to our clients.”MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine today announced that AUDIENCEX is No. 459 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With a 994% growth in revenue over the last three years, this is the second year AUDIENCEX has been named to this list.
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
“Being named to the Inc. 5000 - with three year revenue growth of 994% - speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work of our teams, the relationships we maintain, and the unique value we provide to our clients,” said Jason Wulfsohn, COO and Co-Founder at AUDIENCEX. ”Remaining focused on our vision to provide high-performance omnichannel marketing campaigns to help marketers and agencies reach and engage with their target audiences is a key factor in our continued success.”
AUDIENCEX is an independent programmatic trading desk that works with 18 industry-leading platforms to power cross-channel campaigns for marketers and agencies. Their goal is to streamline the complex world of digital marketing, through a unified and transparent approach to omnichannel marketing campaigns designed to reach target audiences with precision and efficiency.
“Our ability to offer a truly integrated suite of digital marketing services across programmatic, search and social has achieved enormous traction with performance marketers and agencies, and our company is continuing to flourish because of this singular strategy,” said Reeve Benaron, CEO & Co-Founder at AUDIENCEX.
How the 2020 Inc. 5000 Companies Were Selected
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success, ranking U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent businesses according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About AUDIENCEX
AUDIENCEX is the largest independent trading desk, working to streamline the complex world of digital marketing for marketers and agencies around the world. We do this with a unified and transparent approach to omnichannel marketing campaigns, designed to reach target audiences with precision and efficiency. Our trading desk, tdX, is powered by our proprietary AI which assesses 12 leading DSPs on a 250 point evaluation, to identify the best-performing platforms for each campaign. Combining this powerful technology with exceptional customer service and strategic expertise across programmatic, native, search, social, and creative means advertisers and agencies can unify their digital marketing efforts to find and convert customers and increase revenue. AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in 12 offices throughout North America, including New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Dallas and Montreal. For more information, visit www.audiencex.com.
