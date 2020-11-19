Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,011 in the last 365 days.

Press Release - Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass, and Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                            

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS                    

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08NOV2021 AT APPROXIMATELY 1300 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: DONNA LANE, WASHINGTON, VT

VIOLATION: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, UNLAWFUL TRESPASS, CRIMINAL

THREATENING

 

ACCUSED: TODD JONES JR.                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WASHINGTON, VT

 

VICTIM: DAVID SPAULDING

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WASHINGTON, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were called to investigate an

altercation on Donna Ln in the town of Washington, VT. Investigation found Todd

Jones Jr. to have criminally threatened, unlawfully trespassed, and to have been

in violation of his conditions of release.

 

Jones was cited into Orange County Superior Court for Wednesday 01/13/21 at 0830

hours, to answer to the above charges

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2021 AT 0830        

COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL

LODGED: NO   

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: NONE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Press Release - Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass, and Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.