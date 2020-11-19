Press Release - Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass, and Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304762
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08NOV2021 AT APPROXIMATELY 1300 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: DONNA LANE, WASHINGTON, VT
VIOLATION: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, UNLAWFUL TRESPASS, CRIMINAL
THREATENING
ACCUSED: TODD JONES JR.
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WASHINGTON, VT
VICTIM: DAVID SPAULDING
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WASHINGTON, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were called to investigate an
altercation on Donna Ln in the town of Washington, VT. Investigation found Todd
Jones Jr. to have criminally threatened, unlawfully trespassed, and to have been
in violation of his conditions of release.
Jones was cited into Orange County Superior Court for Wednesday 01/13/21 at 0830
hours, to answer to the above charges
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2021 AT 0830
COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL
LODGED: NO
BAIL: NONE
MUG SHOT: NONE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.