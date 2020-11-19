Press Release - Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass, and Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 08NOV2021 AT APPROXIMATELY 1300 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: DONNA LANE, WASHINGTON, VT

VIOLATION: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, UNLAWFUL TRESPASS, CRIMINAL

THREATENING

ACCUSED: TODD JONES JR.

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WASHINGTON, VT

VICTIM: DAVID SPAULDING

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WASHINGTON, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were called to investigate an

altercation on Donna Ln in the town of Washington, VT. Investigation found Todd

Jones Jr. to have criminally threatened, unlawfully trespassed, and to have been

in violation of his conditions of release.

Jones was cited into Orange County Superior Court for Wednesday 01/13/21 at 0830

hours, to answer to the above charges

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2021 AT 0830

COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL

LODGED: NO

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: NONE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.