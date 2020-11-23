OneCloud Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies OneCloud’s Internal Controls and Processes
We remain committed to the highest level of information security practices. Not just because it matters to our clients, but because it matters to us.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITES STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneCloud, Inc., a provider of a modern iPaaS technology that provides intuitive integration, data transformation, and automation for a wide range of business-critical applications, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that OneCloud has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.
— Ryan Curtin, CTO of OneCloud
A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization’s information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of OneCloud’s controls to meet the standards for these criteria.
"This is our fourth SOC 2 audit and we remain committed to the highest level of information security practices," said Ryan Curtin, CTO of OneCloud. "Not just because it matters to our clients, but because it matters to us".
“The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. “OneCloud delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on OneCloud’s controls.”
About OneCloud
OneCloud is a modern iPaaS technology that provides Enterprise Data Integration for the business. With its intuitive integration platform and data prep capabilities, OneCloud supports connected systems throughout the enterprise.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
