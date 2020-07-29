OneCloud and Prevedere Announce Technology Partnership to Support Real-Time Business Insights
OneCloud, a modern iPaaS technology and Prevedere, an industry insights and predictive analytics company, entered into a technology partnership
— Rich Wagner, CEO of Prevedere
The partnership builds on Prevedere’s commitment to enable business leaders to make better decisions with more timely and insightful data that is sourced from a broadly connected enterprise powered by OneCloud. Prevedere customers can now easily tap into rich datasets from a wide range of systems of record, enrich the data through Prevedere’s predictive analytics engine, and connect these valuable insights to a broad range of planning and business intelligence systems.
For Prevedere users, the partnership with OneCloud will enhance their ability to connect enterprise applications and automate end-to-end processes without manual processes or custom code. This reduces time lags, improves data governance, and accelerates ROI without increasing IT overhead or lengthy implementation cycles.
“Partnering with OneCloud is aligned with the Prevedere mission of leveraging the world’s data in helping companies make better decisions,” said Rich Wagner, CEO of Prevedere. “OneCloud makes it easier for Prevedere to be connected quickly with other applications across the enterprise.”
“In the fast-moving world of predictive analytics, timely access to accurate data is imperative. OneCloud puts this power directly in the hands of the business user which greatly increases the efficiency and agility of the process. Without the need for custom coding, the ROI is quickly realized and apparent.”, says Quinlan Eddy, CEO of OneCloud.”
About Prevedere
Prevedere is a predictive analytics software company that delivers insights into future business outcomes based on economic trends. Our predictive economic intelligence offering helps executives see what lies ahead for their business and solve for upcoming risks and opportunities. Our SaaS solutions apply the power of machine learning and predictive modeling to millions of indicators of global economic and consumer activity. Prevedere customers include Fortune 500 industry leaders in retail, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods. To learn more, visit www.prevedere.com and follow @Prevedere on Twitter.
About OneCloud
OneCloud is a modern iPaaS technology that provides Enterprise Data Integration for the business. With its intuitive integration platform and data prep capabilities, OneCloud supports connected systems throughout the enterprise. For more information, visit www.onecloud.io. or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/OneCloud-io) or @OneCloud_io onTwitter.
