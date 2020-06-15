Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OneCloud joins the Anaplan Technology Partner Ecosystem

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Partners like OneCloud help deliver a seamless experience to our customers to connect their data to the Anaplan platform to provide enterprise-wide line of sight and break down siloed decision making.”
— Sampath Gomatam, Senior Vice President of Technology Partnerships Anaplan
NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneCloud, provider of a modern iPaaS technology that provides intuitive integration, data transformation, and automation for a wide range of business-critical applications, has entered into a technology partnership with Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a cloud-native planning platform for orchestrating business performance, to offer customers additional data integration options.

The partnership with OneCloud will give Anaplan customers a code-free way to connect and automate a broad set of enterprise applications that are commonly used by function. The partnership will enhance application data-sharing that can be maintained by non-technical business users to accelerate system integration, improve efficiency and reduce development time, for a truly connected planning experience.

“Anaplan has an extensive partner ecosystem, and OneCloud expands those options for our customers to integrate with other enterprise systems,” said Sampath Gomatam, Senior Vice President of Technology Partnerships at Anaplan. “Today’s uncertainty has amplified the challenge of planning and operating a business using siloed, legacy technologies. Partners like OneCloud help deliver a seamless experience for our customers to connect their data to the Anaplan platform to provide enterprise-wide line of sight and break down siloed decision making.”

“We could not be more excited about this partnership,” said Quinlan Eddy, CEO of OneCloud. “OneCloud’s vision is to empower business users to easily create and manage their integrations across all the systems within their ecosystem.”

OneCloud’s intuitive interface and pre-built connectors seamlessly integrate data into the Anaplan platform for enterprise planning and forecasting, from systems including Snowflake, Oracle Hyperion, IBM TM1, SAP, Workiva, and BlackLine, among others. To learn more, visit www.onecloud.io.

About OneCloud
OneCloud is a modern iPaaS technology that provides intuitive integration, data transformation, and automation for a wide range of business-critical applications, that reside on-premises and in the cloud. Support applications include Anaplan, BlackLine, BigQuery, IBM, Investran, MS Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle, PowerBI, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Tableau, Trintech, UltiPro, Workday, Workiva, Yardi & more.

For more information about Anaplan, please visit www.anaplan.com

For more information about OneCloud, visit www.onecloud.io or contact us.

OneCloud for Anaplan Integration with Snowflake, Salesforce, Anaplan & Tableau.

