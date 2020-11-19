Margie Singleton’s NEVER MIND Limited Edition Physical EP Available For Purchase Now
Medium Hosts Exclusive Premiere Of Sultry “Lie To Me”
In a world starved for authenticity, along comes Margie Singleton - one of the great performers of Country music - to show how a great Country song really works.”PLEASANT VIEW, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A limited run physical edition of Margie Singleton’s five-song EP, NEVER MIND, is available now via her website. “I know most folks stream their music these days,” admits the singer/songwriter. “But I love records and CDs - and I think there are still enough of us old fogies out here who feel the same. I wanted to offer them something they can hold on to.” Fans who prefer digital content, can purchase at all major e-tailers.
— Greg Victor, ParcBench
Holding on is a topic Singleton knows well. After seven decades in the music business she’s done it all. A trailblazer in the founding days of Country music, she wrote songs, played her guitar and performed as a hit solo artist and duet partner with George Jones and Faron Young - from the Louisiana Hayride to the Grand Ole Opry - and countless stages in between and beyond.
One of the songs she is proudest of is a tune she co-wrote with Brook Benton. He took “Lie To Me” to Billboard’s Top 20 in 1962 with an R & B groove that Margie embraced for this EP. “Over the years people have asked why I never recorded it,” Singleton reflects. “I figured it was finally time - and we had a blast with this one in the studio.” Margie’s sultry vocal is laced with harmonica riffs and B3 vamping, and the track enjoyed a recent exclusive global premiere on the trendy Medium.
I know I’m losing you
I feel it all the time
And I know if I lose you
I’m gonna lose my mind
So lie to me, lie to me
Make me believe every word you say
lie, lie, lie to me
I’d rather have it that way (M. Singleton/B. Benton)
At 85, it’s obvious that Margie is still doing what she loves and each of the five tracks on the new EP resonates with relatability. From the high-spirited sass of the title track to the electrified Bluegrass-y twang of “Who’s Gonna Love You” to the broken-hearted breakdown found on “Wonder What She’s Doing,” Singleton strikes all the right notes. The only tune she didn’t write, the moving “Missing You,” was composed by her son, Stephen Shelby Singleton. He co-produced the EP with Derrick Dexter Mathis.
Track listing:
1. Never Mind (M. Singleton, S.S. Singleton)
2. Who’s Gonna Love You (Too Late For Sorry) (M. Singleton, S.S. Singleton)
3. Wonder What She’s Doing (M. Singleton, S.S. Singleton)
4. Missing You (S.S. Singleton)
5. Lie To Me (M. Singleton, Brook Benton)
Reviewers are welcoming Singleton back with open arms:
“The album will take you back to pure Country goodness, to remind you that good songs are just good songs.” - Americana Highways
“In a world starved for authenticity, along comes Margie Singleton - one of the great performers of Country music - to show how a great Country song really works. What a treat to have her on the playlist these days, especially with a collection of tracks that prove the enduring quality of good music.” - ParcBench
“I’ve been smiling ever since the disc slipped out of its padded envelope a couple days ago; I’ve seldom been so pleased that an artist has been allowed a late-in-life opportunity for a reappearance in the public light. Here’s hoping it gets a bunch of airplay and sells a few copies.” - Fervor Coulee
“You don't get any more dyed in the wool Country than this.” - Midwest Record Entertainment
“Respect!” - Radio RheinWelle (Germany)
Learn more and stay social:
margiesingletonmusic.com/
FB: facebook.com/MargieSingletonMusic
ABOUT MARGIE
Married at 13 and a mother a year later, the Louisiana native pursued music against almost unbearable odds – and succeeded. During seven decades in the music industry, she has sung nine Top-40 Country hits and recorded duets with George Jones, Faron Young and Leon Ashley. As a songwriter, Singleton wrote and co-wrote numerous hits for others, including “Lie to Me” (an R&B hit for Brook Benton), “She Understands Me” (a Pop hit for Johnny Tillotson) and Leon Ashley’s Country hit, “Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)?” Additionally, her songs were recorded by Tammy Wynette, Claude King, Charley Pride, Lynn Anderson, Trini Lopez, Jerry Lee Lewis, David Houston, The Newbeats, Dave Dudley, Brian Hyland, Red Sovine and “The French Elvis,” Johnny Hallyday. She has performed as a backup vocalist on hundreds of recording sessions, sung on the Grand Ole Opry and appeared in the movie Road to Nashville. She is an inductee of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame (2017), the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame (2017) and the North American Country Music Hall of Fame (2018). She has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Academy of Local Musicians (2017) and earned four B.M.I. airplay achievement awards (1962, 1967, 1968, 1969). She resides in Hendersonville, TN.
Martha E Moore
so much MOORE media
+1 615-202-1313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Margie Tells Story Behind "Lie To Me"