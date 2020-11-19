Laramie armory on restricted hours for ID card assistance

Nov 19, 2020

The Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) at the Laramie armory has limited access hours due to teleworking schedules. There will be someone in the armory on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for those needing to get ID cards or any other in-person transactions.

If a service member needs to add someone to DEERS, please contact S1 to set up an appointment. Spouses and dependents need to bring two forms of IDs, with one being an official photo ID. Other documents might be needed depending on the type of ID card needed.

For further questions, or to set up an appointment, please contact the S1 office in Laramie at 307-745-5828.