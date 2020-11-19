DC Adoption Day 2020 - the Video

We hope you'll take a few moments to watch the DC Adoption Day 2020 video and see the joy of adoption as our perenial Adoption Day emcee, Barbara Harrison, talks to 33 families who adopted a total of 45 children this year. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQx50HXptVA&t=2635s
