Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,994 in the last 365 days.

DC ADOPTION DAY VIDEO IS ONLINE

DC's 34th Annual Adoption Day Celebration - like so many other 2020 events - will be virtual.  Barbara Harrison, perennial emcee, interviewed families via teleconference and created a video that truly shows the joy of adoption. 

The first-ever DC Adoption Day video includes interviews with 33 families who adopted a total of 45 children.  The children range from a year old to high schoolers. Adoption judges, social workers and attorneys also make brief appearances to talk about their roles and the fulfillment they find in their jobs.  And two adoption day alumni share their thoughts on adoption after several years as part of their adoptive families.

The video is on the DC Courts' You Tube channel:  DC's 2020 Adoption Day Video

"This video is so incredibly heartwarming and allows the families to share their stories even a bit more than at our in-person Adoption Day ceremonies.  I encourage everyone to watch the video - it's upbeat and a welcome  reminder of the joy of family as we enter the holiday season," said DC Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring, who provides the welcome message in the video.  "We thank Ms. Harrison for all she did to make sure that COVID did not cancel DC Adoption Day, one of the happiest days of the year at DC Superior Court!"

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering is encouraged to call 202/671-LOVE (202/671-5683).  There are currently 682 children in DC foster care.  Of those children, DC Child & Family Services Agency is seeking adoptive families for 44 of them (others will be reunited with their families, have guardianships, or have already had an adoptive family identified).   

# # #

You just read:

DC ADOPTION DAY VIDEO IS ONLINE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.