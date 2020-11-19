Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Welcomes New Clinic Director Robin Rhodes
Rhodes to lead the non-profit’s clinic healthcare efforts for the uninsured in West GA
The Rapha Clinic meets a necessary need in the West Georgia community, and I look forward to devoting myself to this work which includes meeting the physical and spiritual needs of others.”BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapha Clinic, a non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community is proud to announce Robin Rhodes as Clinic Director. Rhodes will oversee the healthcare operations of Rapha which includes the daily management of the medical and dental clinic.
“Robin has a deep background in the medical field and is a valued member of the West Georgia community,” said Dr. Amy Eubanks, Rapha’s Medical Director. “The enthusiasm and vision she brings to Rapha is already strengthening the foundation of our ministry. Our clinic provides necessary medical and dental services in the area and having a clinic director will help our organization continue to grow, as we’re needed more than ever during the pandemic.”
Rhodes has been actively involved in the Carroll County medical community for nearly thirty years, and she has used her managerial and technical skills to bring creative solutions to her various career objectives. Prior to joining Rapha Clinic, Rhodes worked at Carroll County Nephrology, PC., where she served as the Practice Manager. Some of her duties included overseeing office operations, HR oversight, budgeting, and recruitment.
“Over the past several years I’ve been dedicated to helping the community thrive,” said Rhodes. “The Rapha Clinic meets a necessary need in the West Georgia community, and I look forward to devoting myself to this work which includes meeting the physical and spiritual needs of others.”
Rhodes is currently obtaining a degree in Business Management/Healthcare Technology from West Georgia Technical College. She is also certified in medical coding and SQL data management software.
About Rapha Clinic
The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.
