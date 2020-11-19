13 GCC Nationals Named Among the World’s Top 1% of Scientists
USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The names of 13 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC, or Arab Gulf Countries) researchers have been listed among the top 1% of scientists in a global list compiled by the prestigious Stanford University. The US-based university has analyzed research data from the mid-1990s through to 2019, covering millions of scientists in all fields of study. In October 2020 they released a list that represents the top 1% of the most influential scientists in various disciplines. The data of the study, Ioannidis JPA, Boyack KW, Baas J (2020) Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators.
PLoS Biol 18(10): e3000918. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000918 , mentioned the names of 13 professors from GCC countries who were selected through an objective world-class assessment based on several very rigorous criteria including their articles’ worldwide research impact.
The published list of scientists included 9 scientists from Saudi Arabia (Asiri, Abdullah M.; Alothman, Zeid; Alkuraya, Fowzan S.; Al-Tawfiq, Jaffar A.; Al-Sulaiman, F. A.; Alsaedi, Ahmed; Al-Ghamdi, A. A.; El-Hazmi, Malak; Al-Amoudi, Omar S.B.) as well as 1 scientist from each of the following countries: UAE (Alsharhan, A. S.), Bahrain (Musaiger, Abdulrahman), Qatar (Elmgarmed, Ahmed), and Kuwait (Aladwani, Adel). These scientists have published an average of 20 articles per year over the period that was examined, with Alsaedi, Ahmed of King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia releasing 87 articles per year in the fields of Mechanical engineering and Metal organic materials.
Research areas studied by these highly rated scientists include Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Genetics & Heredity, Microbiology, Energy, Applied Physics, General and Internal Medicine, Building and Construction, Nutrition & Dietetics, and Information Systems. The scientists are affiliated with the following institutions: King Abdulaziz University, King Faisal Specialist Hospital, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, King Fahd Univ. of Petroleum & Minerals, and King Saud University Medical College in Saudi Arabia as well as Middle East Geological and Enviro. Est. in UAE, Arab Centre for Nutrition in Bahrain, Qatar Computing Research Institute in Qatar, and Kuwait University.
Of note is that these prominent 13 researchers represent only 0.044% of all GCC researchers and close to 0.007% of total researchers in Arab countries.
To access the full article, please visit https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3000918
