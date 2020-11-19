Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Persons prohibited from possessing firearms

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: November 18th, 2020, 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Person prohibited from possessing firearms

 

 

ACCUSED: Corey Bluto

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 18th, 2020 at approximately 1630 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual shooting at deer from the road. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bluto is prohibited from possessing firearms. Bluto was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 1/5/21 at 0830.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 5, 2021 (0830)

COURT: Addison County Courthouse

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

