St Albans Barracks // Persons prohibited from possessing firearms

CASE#: 20A204987
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 18th, 2020, 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Person prohibited from possessing firearms
ACCUSED: Corey Bluto
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 18th, 2020 at approximately 1630 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual shooting at deer from the road. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bluto is prohibited from possessing firearms. Bluto was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 1/5/21 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 5, 2021 (0830)
COURT: Addison County Courthouse
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
