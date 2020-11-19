St Albans Barracks // Persons prohibited from possessing firearms

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 18th, 2020, 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Person prohibited from possessing firearms

ACCUSED: Corey Bluto

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 18th, 2020 at approximately 1630 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual shooting at deer from the road. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bluto is prohibited from possessing firearms. Bluto was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 1/5/21 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 5, 2021 (0830)

COURT: Addison County Courthouse

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993