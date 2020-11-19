8topuz Continues To Disrupt The Fintech Space

Algo Trading 8topuz Logo

As the demand for AI-powered automated trading platforms rises, 8topuz continues to be at the forefront of the fintech industry.

8topuz continues to deliver on its vision to provide our clients with the very best award-winning AI trading technology, and we’ll continually seek to improve and innovate.” — Abdoulkader Abdi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for AI-powered trading platforms rises, 8topuz continues to be at the forefront of the automated investing industry. 8topuz’s cutting-edge trading software is making a drastic difference in the way people invest and is democratising an industry that used to only be available to the elite traders and institutional investors.

2020 has been an exceptionally strong year for 8topuz so far, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Their AI and machine learning trading software has continued to consistently deliver the kind of ROI that is turning heads in the investing world. The right blend of award-winning AI and machine learning with strict risk management principles has again seen the software deliver reliably consistent results.

They haven’t recorded a losing month so far in 2020, with returns averaging around 2% a month. Whereas most other assets saw extreme volatility this year, 8topuz continued to yield consistent and stable returns. In fact, in the extremely turbulent month of March 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, 8topuz even managed to achieve an ROI of 5%.

8topuz have also made some recent announcements which look set to help with the expansion of the company. They have recently selected QuantGate as a technology partner to deliver a game-changing AI trading signals app, which will allow users to conveniently trade with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and gain significant performance benefits. The launch of the app is coming very soon and could be launched before the end of the year.

Along with the app, 8topuz has just announced that they will be setting up a structured product under an AMC structure (Actively Managed Certificates) in Switzerland to help accommodate professional investors. This structured product is a good option for people who are looking for a smart way to invest and will assist in providing a great building block for those who are looking for more diversification in their portfolio.

Commenting on the performance of the company, Abdoulkader Abdi, Co-Founder of 8topuz, said: “It has been an incredible year so far, and we’re extremely pleased with the results thus far and look forward to finishing 2020 in an especially strong position. 8topuz continues to deliver on its vision to provide our clients with the very best award-winning AI trading technology, and we’ll continually seek to improve and innovate, in order to provide the greatest AI trading experience.”

About 8topuz:

8topuz Wealth Fintech is a European based artificial intelligence and machine learning software provider. Founded as a result of a deep understanding of the FX market and the director's interest in automating trading using advanced technology and AI.

Their award-winning automated AI software can be applied to trading in the currency markets.

The system analyses and recognises patterns of accumulated historical data over a multitude of data points to better forecast and react to future outcomes and adapt according to its environment.

Employing an effective combination of human knowledge, discretionary trading, artificial intelligence and oversight, their systems help members cut risks, increase profits and simplify investment decisions.

8topuz Media Contact:

Head of Digital

Anthony Munns

+44 203 695 3583

anthony@8topuz.com

8topuz AI Automated Investing