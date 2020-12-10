8topuz Brand Redesign and New Retail Automated Investing Fintech Investment Products With Up To 21% ROI

alternative investment options automated investing investing for millennials

Z PARK SILICONE VALLEY, SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8topuz Brand Redesign and New Retail Fintech Products

The leading AI-based Automated Investing software solution from 8topuz gets a brand-new facelift.

Ahead of 8topuz’s new facelift, we wanted to get the lowdown on the reasons behind the work undertaken within the 8topuz marketing team.

Global Fintech News interviewed Anthony Munns, Head of Communication and Digital about the new look and feel.

So why the new redesign and rebrand?

Basically, the evolution of 8topuz has recently seen us diversify our AI-Based Automated Trading and Investing solution to be more open to retail clients, and in particular, the Millenia generation who traditionally used a bank to put their savings and in recent years have been left with very little incentive to save for the future due to low-interest rates.

The shift from serving professionals to the average joe

Our initial focus was primarily within the trader's community, who we historically serve, but more and more retail type clients, who are non-traders, were asking how easy it was to set up the software so they can benefit too.

This lead us down a path of innovation and the development of a product suite that will allow retail, traders, investors, family offices, and institutions the ability to tap into the 8topuz system for their investing needs.

One thing that always stood out from the first design was that it was very masculine and focused on appealing to the trading and finance sector.

The lifestyle approach makes more sense

So, our first website was kind of dark, think technical jargon, dark manly colours, and a kind of techie look and feel that put an air of mystery and confusion over the products that we offer, especially for non-finance, trader types.

This techie look was ok for those in the industry, but kind of off-putting for the retail type client which we are wanting to appeal to more and more.

We wanted to be able to appeal to the Millennial market and base our core products more on a lifestyle choice than an investment choice.

In various meetings, we were saying that we must be able to provide our products and services to a wider group of people like your mum, your average joe on the street, and non-traders.

With the advent of the pandemic, it became more important for us to open up with an option to invest with the 8topuz system so people can benefit from an alternative investment solution that the traditional banks and other options available, which typically deliver very low interest currently.

What new products are you bringing to the market?

We have been working hard developing several products that fit a wide range of investing and fund management needs.

2 x Automated Trading software options

Lifestyle

Our lifestyle product is designed to offer our award-winning, fully back-tested automated trading system to the masses. It is a very simple plug and play solution that only requires a trading account with an MT4 platform option.

How do we integrate?

We simply apply our AI-trading software to the user's MT4 account, and they can sit back and let our solution trade on their behalf and see an average of 1+% per month ROI.

What is the minimum amount to get started?

We require a very small amount of $500 for any client to get started with this solution.

Aspire

Our Aspire product typically provides a slightly higher ROI per month and is designed to offer our award-winning, fully back-tested automated trading system to investors and the masses. It is a very simple plug and play solution that only requires a trading account with an MT4 platform option.

How do we integrate?

We simply apply our AI-trading software to the user's MT4 account, and they can sit back and let our solution trade on their behalf and see an average of 2+% per month ROI.

What is the minimum amount to get started?

We require an initial starting investment of $10,000 for any client to get started with this solution.

1 x Bond/Fund

Dynamic (coming soon)

Our dynamic fund will be our flagship investing product and allows investors to see ROI from 1-3% per month.

This really is the pinnacle of AI-Trading technology and we will bundle this Swiss-based fund with low-risk assets to ensure that the overall performance is built for the long-term, suiting many types of institutional investors, fund managers, and family offices.

1 x Automated AI Trading app with the ability to execute, unique in the market

8totrade

With the 8totrade app, traders can benefit from our relationship with the leading suppliers of advanced sentiment analysis combined with our own AI trading signals.

The most exciting thing about this unique app is the ability to connect your trading account to the application and execute trades on the go.