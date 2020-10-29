Trade Rick Free

RORATONGA, COOK ISLANDS, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4XC launches “Risk-Free Trade” feature for U.S. Election

Leading broker, 4XC, has recently launched an exciting and innovative new risk-free trade feature that will allow traders to navigate and trade the markets more wisely. The risk-free trade is set to cover up to $2,500, with any losing trades being refunded after the closing of orders.

This new feature will be particularly useful for market newcomers who are wishing to familiarise themselves with trading without the stress of potentially losing their money.

Placing a trade can often be nerve-wracking, especially during highly volatile events like the U.S. election. A risk-free trade can be helpful in reducing that anxiety and provide traders with the opportunity to trade comfortably, all without incurring any loss.

Joao Monteiro, CEO of 4XC, said “We don’t believe that professional traders should be the only ones to benefit from trading important events such as the U.S. election. Our risk-free trade feature has been created to provide those who may be entering the trading world for the first time a secure and exciting experience to trade under. This election is set to be a momentous event, and we are thrilled to allow our clients to have the chance to profit from the event."

About 4XC:

Established in 2018, 4XC is a CFD and Forex brokerage with offices in Rarotonga, Cook Islands.

The business has been created as a place where technology innovation, ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and exceptional customer service can be aggregated, offering the very best opportunities to traders and investors alike. With over twenty years of experience across a range of financial markets, the management team understands the needs of traders. The brokerage is true STP with no dealing desk and accepts all type of trading strategies making it the perfect environment especially for those who seek low latency for algorithmic trading.

The company is regulated to international standards, is audited by BDO and is authorised and regulated by the FSC (Cook Islands).

