RepairDesk Offers Repair Shops a Holistic Solution with All-in-One Retail Repair Toolkit in Time for Black Friday

RepairDesk is excited to announce a great new offer for repair stores this Black Friday with the unveiling of its all-in-one Retail Repair Toolkit.

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATE, November 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We are thrilled to bring this new deal to repair stores across the United States,” says Usman Butt, CEO.“This new package will allow repair shops to get everything in terms of hardware and software that they need to make their business a success,” says Usman. “Whether you’re a small repair shop that’s just starting out or an established one that’s been in the game for a while, our Retail Repair Toolkit will be perfect for all your needs.”The Retail Repair Toolkit is a complete package that offers hardware and software solutions to repair stores in one convenient package. The toolkit comes in two distinct flavors – Professional and Enterprise. The Professional version offers an Epson TM-m30 thermal printer and the RepairDesk Payments Terminal on the hardware front, and a one-year subscription to the RepairDesk Professional plan, enrollment into the RepairDesk Onboarding program, and 1,000 SMS credits that can be used within the software.Customers who sign up for the Enterprise version will receive the Epson TM-m30 thermal printer and the RepairDesk Payments Terminal, along with a Dymo LabelWriter 450 label printer, 6 label rolls, and a USB barcode scanner, in addition to a one-year subscription to the RepairDesk Enterprise plan, RepairDesk Onboarding, and 1,000 SMS credits.This toolkit has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of an average repair shop. The RepairDesk software is the main feature here, giving users a POS front-end and a service management solution, all in one software. RepairDesk touts themselves as the only platform that offers these capabilities under one roof, along with integrating with the supplied hardware and more than 40 other services seamlessly. The offer is valid this Black Friday from the RepairDesk website at https://www.repairdesk.co RepairDesk is a cellphone and computer repair shop software that makes life easier by helping you manage your work effortlessly in just a few clicks. Users can manage their repair stores with ease using a variety of features, including ticketing, invoicing, inventory management, marketing automation, payment processing, and much more. RepairDesk offers plans for all sorts of customers worldwide, and provides enough flexibility that any repair shop can sign on with them. With a subscriber base of over 1,400 users, RepairDesk is considered the world’s #1 choice in repair management software by independent store owners, and is ranked in the top category for Computer Repair Software on Capterra.The RepairDesk Enterprise plan provides customers with the highly-useful modules of Loyalty, Gift Cards, Store Credits, Product Bundles, and more. Adding everything in one place gives total freedom to RepairDesk customers to run tailored loyalty programs, design customized gift cards, boost their bottom line, and gives shoppers more of an incentive to come and do business with you.You can visit RepairDesk’s website today and get started on a free 14-day trial right now.

