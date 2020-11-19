Jason Rosell and Sydna Kelley Sit Down with Candice Georgiadis
Learn from people you want to become. Place yourself in places where people that you look up to are hanging out. Let them mentor you.
Companies from virtually all industries have made changes due to COVID and below are two excerpt from interviewees of Candice Georgiadis.
Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.
Do guided meditations daily (Not sure how to or what that is)? Find my free guided meditations via my podcast available on all platforms or youtube. Simple search: Jason Rosell Meditations or my show “Get Inspired With Jason Rosell)
Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily. This helps keep your mind and body happy.
Journal for 5 minutes every morning and evening. This helps clear all negative thoughts away and gives you a sense of grattitude.
Read at least 10 minutes a day something that you are passionate about. This will aid you by simply keeping your mind in check which is super healthy.
Talk to yourself nicely. How you talk to yourself is what sets the tone in how your day will go and how you treat others.
How about teens and pre teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre teens to optimize their mental wellness?
I feel that teens or pre teens should make it a daily habit to incorporate productivity lists to not only feel happy, but also accomplished. They should put in work and get rewarded from a young age in which later will help them later be more successful and happy in the future.
Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?
The book “The Power Of Now” is by far one of my favorite books as it made me realize that our brain and what we think has nothing to do with who we really are deep inside. Once we realize that we control our thoughts and not the other way around, life changes in the best way ever. This has helped me and many of my clients succeed.
Sydna Kelley, Chief Services Officer at Alert Logic
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)
1. Mistakes should be expected and tracked to create a dynamic process for learning and improvement.
To achieve top performance, we must first recognize and learn from our mistakes. And for that to happen within the workplace, for employees to willingly acknowledge errors, they need an environment in which it feels safe to have honest dialogue.
Early on in my career as a manager, I managed two operational teams. Consistently one team on average would have 0 or very few reported incidents per month while the other team would consistently show a higher number of specific incidents with a specific root cause identified. After digging into examples on both teams, I realized that the team reporting the higher incidents weren’t less effective or less careful, they were simply more comfortable admitting mistakes when they happened. This was an early lesson for me at allowing people to make mistakes and feel comfortable reporting them so we could track resolution and create a continuous improvement cycle. It also helped me think through creating metrics that supported the right behaviors.
2. Women add a much-needed perspective in technology and in the security industry.
STEM was not something I was encouraged to pursue in high school. I was lucky enough to have a supportive professor in college that observed my aptitude for computer science and process engineering. With the right opportunity, I excelled and that opened up my eyes to the challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity.
Supporting STEM across all genders early on and through creative outreach can provide the necessary talent we need for the future in key areas of technology and cybersecurity. I have always found that a diverse team with different perspectives and experiences create the best overall solutions. Every team I have led has had diverse representation and I take great pride in that fact.
3. Extroverts and introverts can both be highly successful and impactful leaders.
Extroverts are more likely to network and seek out opportunities which lead to the misconception that introverts are less desirable candidates for leadership or C-level positions. [...]
