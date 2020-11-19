St. Johnsbury Barracks Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405891
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/18/2020 1851 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Oxbow Drive, Bradford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Michael Jones
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of an
assault which occurred on Oxbow Drive in Bradford, Vermont at approximately 1500
hours the same day. Investigation revealed that Michael Jones, 34 of Newbury,
Vermont, caused pain and injury to a household member. Jones was taken into
custody and released with court ordered conditions and a citation for court the
following day.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor (Orange County Court Closed)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)
802-748-1585 (Fax)