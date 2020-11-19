Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2020 1851 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Oxbow Drive, Bradford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Michael Jones                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of an

assault which occurred on Oxbow Drive in Bradford, Vermont at approximately 1500

hours the same day. Investigation revealed that Michael Jones, 34 of Newbury,

Vermont, caused pain and injury to a household member. Jones was taken into

custody and released with court ordered conditions and a citation for court the

following day.

 

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 1230 hours           

COURT: Windsor (Orange County Court Closed)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)

 

