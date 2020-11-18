State disciplines health care providers-R20-28

For immediate release: November 18, 2020 (20-220)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In August 2020 the secretary of health denied a substance use disorder professional trainee credential to Heidi Mae Elvestrom (CO61064962), who in 2018 and again in 2019 was convicted of driving under the influence.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Joel Dustin Brown (RN60787565) with unprofessional conduct. In February 2020 the Oregon Board of Nursing suspended for six months Brown’s nurse license in that state, followed by probation, in connection with narcotic discrepancies and Fentanyl diversion.

Island County

In August 2020 the Pharmacy Commission conditionally granted a pharmacy assistant credential to Autumn Michelle Sedillo (VB61076257). In 2004 Sedillo was convicted of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. In 2014 Sedillo was convicted of first-degree criminal trespass – domestic violence, no contact/protection order violation – domestic violence, and two counts of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

King County

In September 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Jme Thomas of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Thomas allegedly lacks a veterinarian license, but, as the executive director of an animal rescue and dog day care facility, offered to perform giardia antigen testing for clients. Thomas allegedly didn’t clarify whether she or an independent laboratory would perform the testing.

In September 2020 the Pharmacy Commission entered an agreement with pharmacist Zachary P. Thomas (PH60761412) that places him on probation for at least five years and requires him to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Thomas misused a controlled substance.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Sonni Lynn McFarland (RN60883193) with unprofessional conduct. McFarland allegedly withdrew medication for patients but didn’t document administering or disposing of it.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Laura Christine Patterson (RN00156374) with unprofessional conduct. Patterson allegedly charted administering a controlled substance to patients to whom she wasn’t assigned.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Irena N. Chernish (RN60828635) with unprofessional conduct. Chernish’s Oregon nurse license was suspended in 2020, followed by probation, in connection with controlled substance use and with not answering truthfully on a renewal application.

In July 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program entered an agreement with Daochao Cui that requires Cui to cease and desist from practicing massage without a license, and to pay a $1,000 fine. Cui performed massage therapy without a license.

In September 2020 the Physical Therapy Board reinstated the physical therapy assistant credential of Kari Lynn Armour, also known as Kari Lynn Chase (P160047520). Armour’s license was suspended in 2012 because she didn’t comply with a substance use monitoring program.

Kitsap County

In September 2020 the Psychologists Board charged psychologist Jennifer Lesser Brysacz (PY60905434) with unprofessional conduct. Brysacz allegedly began a romantic relationship with a former client.

In September 2020 the Chiropractic Commission withdrew a statement of charges against chiropractor Alkarim Bhanji (CH00003675).

In August 2020 the Osteopathic Board placed restrictions on the osteopathic physician credential of Beno M. Kuharich (OP60164791), specifically prohibiting the physician from prescribing opioids pending a competency evaluation. Kuharich didn’t meet the standard of care in treating multiple patients who received opioid therapy.

Pierce County

In August 2020 the secretary of health denied a registered nursing assistant credential to Rothanai Phan (NA61001188). Phan has a suspended credential in the same profession but didn’t disclose that when applying for this credential. Phan also provided other false information.

In September 2020 the Veterinary Board charged veterinary technician Shannon Elaine Norland (AT60183592) with unprofessional conduct. Norland allegedly removed for her own use a syringe and controlled substances from the clinic where she worked. Charges say Norland was later found unresponsive and unconscious in her vehicle, with a controlled substance in her purse.

Snohomish County

In September 2020 the secretary of health withdrew a statement of charges against massage therapist Monika Glover (MA00017052).

Spokane County

In September 2020 the Massage Therapist Program filed an amended statement of charges against massage therapist Dylan I. Patterson (MA00007125) to add that in July 2020 the Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board issued a decision and order on complaints of unfair business practices against the massage therapist. The board revoked Patterson’s license to operate a private vocational school, and ordered him to refund $8,575 to a client.

Whatcom County

In September 2020 the Massage Therapist, Nursing Assistant, and Home Care Aide programs charged massage therapist, registered nursing assistant, and home care aide Joel Londus Putman (MA60814047, NA60756456, HM60997174) with unprofessional conduct. Putman allegedly improperly touched a patient.

In September 2020 the Physical Therapy Board ended conditions on the physical therapist credential of Steven Dennis Lee (PT00006110).

Yakima County

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Stephanie Gellerson (NA60952988, NC60956788) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Gellerson didn’t respond to an inquiry about allegations against her.