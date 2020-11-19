SOM’ GOOD CROSS PROMOTES WITH LOVE’S BAKERY
Chef Morris featured in Love's Bakery Cooking Videos
It has been so much fun to develop and feature out-of-the box recipes for Love’s Bread. What an honor to work with Love's Bakery, an amazing locally owned 170-year old company — a legacy in Hawaii.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Som’ Good, a made in Hawaii seasoning and salts company, has formed a cross promotion with Hawaii’s oldest bakery, Love’s Bakery. The owner, Morris Matsushima, is the featured chef for many Love’s Bakery recipes on their new website.
“It has been so much fun to develop and feature out-of-the box recipes for Love’s Bread,” stated Morris Matsushima, V.P. of Som’ Good Hawaii. “What an honor to work with Love's Bakery, an amazing locally owned 170-year old company — a legacy in Hawaii.”
Started over 35 years ago, Som’ Good has been under the ownership of Morris and Lynn Matsushima for the past four years. Passionate about their sauces and seasoning business, Morris enjoys bringing his self-tested recipes to the public via in-person demonstrations or video. Constantly developing new flavors and innovative recipes with a Hawaiian flare, Morris and Lynn are pleased to offer products both in person on Oahu at many tradeshows, stores and markets as well as online at somgoodhawaii.com and lovesbakeryhawaii.com.
“Having Morris demonstrate recipes using Love’s bread on or website has added a new level of interest by our customers,“ said Daryce Matsuda, President of Love’s Bakery. “People are both entertained and taught about our products through his videos.”
About Som’ Good Hawaii
Locally owned, Som’ Good Hawaii offers handcrafted “original family recipe” sauces, seasonings and salts that bring the cuisine of Hawaii to any household. The sauces are created by the Som’ Good team. The salts are of the pristine waters of Hawaii, naturally dried in the warm, Hawaiian sun, hand harvested without adulteration of chemical processes. Rich in potassium and trace minerals, 33% lower in sodium than table salt, with a high alkaline PH factor. Taste the difference as the essence of Hawaii permeates the incomparable flavor of Hawaiian Sea Salt.
