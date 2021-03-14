Awkword Family Photos Releases New Video Game For iPhone and Android
Unique New Word Puzzle Game for iPhone and Android With Tons of Awkward Family Photos to Unlock!NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Awkward Family Photos started in 2009 when two childhood friends began a simple blog that has now become a brand that includes:
- 2 million visits/15 million page views per month to their website.
- 3 million Facebook fans
- 1 million Instagram followers
- 2 New York Times Bestselling books
- 2 Time Webby Award Winner
- Museum Exhibition touring the United States and Canada since 2014
- Docuseries premiered at 2020 Sundance Film Festival
- Archived by The US Library of Congress as a part of internet history
Now the creators behind the popular website have released AwkwordPlay, a new word game that combines the beloved features of Scrabble with the exciting, fast-paced challenge of Tetris.
The game is equal parts entertaining and challenging as players race against the clock to create any word imaginable and gain points to unlock hilarious awkward family photos. Solve the bonus "awkwords" to earn extra points and unlock new photos even faster.
Available for free on the Apple and Google app stores. Search for "AwkwordPlay" today!
AwkwordPlay Game Preview