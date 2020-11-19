US tech company partners with leading UK cloud computing provider to offer most secure technology available
Our users’ privacy is paramount to us...Teledata, with its advanced levels of security, is the perfect UK and European partner for us.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US company behind an ultra-secure communications platform used by corporations and law enforcement agencies across the world has furthered its expansion into the UK and Europe by collaborating with Manchester based data-centre, Teledata UK Ltd.
— John Parkinson, Secured Communications President
Secured Communications, headquartered in San Francisco, launched its Mercury communications suite, an enterprise-grade videoconference, call, message and file sharing product to the UK and European corporate markets in Summer 2020. It has now chosen Teledata - the only data centre in the world to be protected by an NSI Gold Approved BS5979 Security and Operations Control Centre (SOC) located on-site - to provide its cloud hosting service for UK and European activity.
Former UK police chief and counter-terrorism lead John Parkinson OBE is president of Secured Communications. He said: “Secured Communications has been providing encrypted communications solutions to law enforcement agencies and counterterrorism professionals in the US for several years, and now we have created Mercury, a product specifically designed for businesses to fulfil their critical need for secure online meetings, calls, messaging and file sharing.
“When we expanded our operations into the UK and Europe we were keen to partner with a trusted UK based server capability to offer the most secure, state of the art technology available for our UK and European customers. We are very impressed by Teledata’s Tier III data-centre facility and its government approved cloud platform – CloudActiv.
“Our users’ privacy is paramount to us. Our customers are business leaders and professional people who need to use our system in confidence, with confidence that their company information will be secure and private when they, or their employees, are discussing work matters online. Teledata, with its advanced levels of security, is the perfect UK and European partner for us.”
Founded in 2005, Teledata is an ISO27001 Tier III data centre facility in Manchester providing premium colocation, cloud hosting and data centre services to major businesses across the UK.
Matt Edgley, director for Teledata, said: “Secured Communications’ advanced mobile encryption solutions are essential in enabling highly secure remote collaboration, particularly in these challenging times of cyber threats and a global pandemic. Our experience in the high security sector and our NSI Gold audited security means that we can partner with Secured Communications with confidence.
“Their communications solutions offer advanced levels of security, which we can match through our highly secure and resilient cloud hosting platform. It is most pleasing for us to see that Secured Communications values the areas of our offering that make us unique in the marketplace – from our security accreditations to our extremely high levels of resilience and both virtual and physical security.”
To ensure a level of enhanced security and quality of service, Mercury is not openly available to prevent its potential use for criminal activity. Corporate business clients are vetted by Secured Communications’ compliance process which incorporates expert leadership teams comprised of former senior FBI, law enforcement and technology leaders.
About Secured Communications
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed by former senior FBI, law enforcement and technology leaders with privacy and security in mind, Secured Communications protects information with the most advanced encrypted communications solutions. Trusted by counterterrorism, vetted corporations and public safety agencies worldwide, Secured Communications offers its enterprise communications suite, the Global Secured Network®, interconnecting web, PC and mobile devices in a private worldwide communication network for secured encrypted message, voice, video and file sharing.
For more information, please visit www.securedcommunications.com/mercury.
About Teledata
Founded in 2005, Teledata is an ISO27001 Tier 3 data centre facility in Manchester providing premium colocation, cloud hosting and data centre services to businesses across the UK. It is the only data centre globally to offer an NSI Gold Approved BS5979 Security and Operations Control Centre (SOC) on-site, and is Manchester’s only premium independent data centre.
In 2019 Teledata made a six figure investment into its cloud platform - CloudActiv - as well as a £1.2 Million investment into energy efficiencies.
Teledata recently became the first colocation facility in the UK to join the smart grid with battery storage, as part of a project to improve environmental efficiencies with low loss transformer and voltage optimisation, boosting the resilience of the facility by improving the shelf life of equipment, while reducing unnecessary energy waste and optimising the incoming power supply.
In 2020 Teledata was listed in the GP Bullhound Northern Tech Awards Top 100 Fastest Growing technology companies.
