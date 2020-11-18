PSD NEWS RELEASE: EIGHT INMATES TEST POSITIVE AT WAIAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

Newsroom Posted on Nov 18, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Waiawa Correctional Facility has confirmed eight (8) inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates were placed in medical isolation yesterday while they awaited test results. The confirmed positive results were received this morning. There are two (2) other inmates also in medical isolation with pending test results and 130 inmates have been placed under quarantine as a precaution. The Department of Health (DOH) is conducting contact tracing. PSD staff were notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure.

PSD’s Health Care Division has already mobilized its nursing staff for testing of all inmates that had close contact. They are working with DOH to coordinate staff testing with National Guard assistance. All staff are already in full PPE and the warden has halted all inmate movement to prevent further transmission within the facility and to other facilities.

“The Waiawa Correctional Facility immediately enacted its pandemic protocol to isolate these inmates and begin mitigation efforts. The security and medical staff are working very hard to safeguard the staff and inmates and keep the virus from spreading,” said Fred Hyun, acting PSD Director. “We also want to thank DOH and the National Guard for always being ready to provide immediate assistance.”

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

