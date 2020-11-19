Streamlined Healthcare Patient Referral App Medcohere Wins Sikka API Hackathon 2020

With submissions from across the world, Sikka's first-ever external Hackathon yielded a great crop of winners. Medcohere is an advanced referral and scheduling platform bridging the communication gap between dentists and specialists.

Referral management certainly seems to be in the zeitgeist, as the two top-scoring apps both zeroed in on this pain point for dental and other practice types.

Sikka’s single API helped us to build an interface to our platform seamlessly. This is a huge asset for us, to expand our network of acquiring customers through Sikka.” — Suneel Kandru, Medcohere