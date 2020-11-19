Clearsulting Named a “Fastest-Growing Firm” by Consulting Magazine
Firm Ranked #4 Among Fastest-Growing Consulting Firms
We have a really special culture here, and our team is unparalleled.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearsulting has been ranked the fourth fastest-growing consulting firm by Consulting Magazine. The firm’s revenue grew 976% between 2016 and 2019, landing Clearsulting in the top five on Consulting Magazine’s “Fastest-Growing Firms 2020” list.
— Brianna Inghram, Partner
Brianna Inghram, Partner, joined the firm one year after its 2015 founding. She explains the key ingredient in Clearsulting’s success: “Our growth would not be possible without the tenacity and innovation of our team members. We have a really special culture here, and our team is unparalleled.”
The Clearsulting team looks forward to continued growth.
###
About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Effectiveness, Financial Systems, Risk Advisory, Automation & Analytics, Organizational Change, and Healthcare. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.
Monica Engelhardt
Clearsulting LLC
communications@clearsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn