Judge Enters Consent Judgement in Robeson County Nuisance Case

After a long history of fights, drug violations, and countless calls to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a Maxton neighborhood can feel a little safer.

On Monday, November 17, 2020, Superior Court Judge Gregory Bell entered a consent judgment against 136 and 178 Jefferson Road, a problematic residence in Maxton, North Carolina. This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the County of Robeson on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“Over a period of many years, citizens residing in this neighborhood have unjustly suffered due to activities stemming from this specific property,” said Robeson County Sheriff, Burnis Wilkins. “I sincerely appreciate the cooperation from the community, as we worked cohesively and efficiently to solve this problem and restore peace to this neighborhood.”

According to the judgment, the mobile home must be demolished by February 1, 2021 or moved at least 10 miles away from the current location upon entry of this judgement. Anyone found on the property, will be arrested for trespassing by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. If any part of the order is violated, the defendants may be held in contempt of court and punished with jail time, fines, or both.

The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Government, and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team. "The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “We are pleased to work in conjunction with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to bring a permanent resolution to this problem, and embrace the positive changes this judgment will facilitate within the community.”

