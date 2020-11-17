Testifying on the adequacy of an immigration detention center’s Covid-19 response, a prison health expert on Tuesday called the decision to house symptomatic detainees with non-symptomatic immigrants at the privately run facility “cruel.”
Nov 17, 2020
You just read:
Health Expert Calls ICE Detention Center’s Covid-19 Practices ‘Cruel’
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.