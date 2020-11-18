Former Ambulance Corps Headquarters Going up for Auction
Building to be sold By Order of the Borough of North Haledon on December 16th
Belmont Ave is the main artery from Paterson and Haledon to Franklin Lakes. The property sits at the top of the hill close to William Paterson University.”NORTH HALEDON, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction of the Former Ambulance Corps Headquarters on one of North Haledon’s main arteries located at 792 Belmont Avenue in North Haledon, New Jersey. The building will be sold by order of the Borough of North Haledon in an online only Auction concluding Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1:00PM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer at Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The 0.23+/- acre parcel has excellent visibility with 100+/- feet of frontage on Belmont Avenue. The building, previously utilized as a volunteer ambulance and fire company, is serviced by public water and sewer and has three overhead doors with a 14-foot ceiling height, two large rooms for entertaining, and extended parking.
Property Previews are scheduled from 12 noon to 2PM on Tuesday, November 24th and Wednesday, December 2nd. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Online Auction is scheduled for December 16, 2020 at 1:00PM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
