Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of 345± Acre Hunting and Fishing Retreat in East Texas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Nix Lower Bayou, located at 601 FM 134 in Jefferson, Texas, is pending sale following a pre-auction offer, in cooperation with listing agent Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm and Ranch Harvey Properties.

Previously offered for $2.6 million, the property sold No Reserve on November 9th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

This off-the-grid compound received global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 5 weeks prior to the auction which resulted in over 17,000 website/page views, 580 prospects, 6 qualified showings by interested buyers, and a pre-auction offer.

"Having previously worked with Concierge Auctions on the sale of the Pilgrim Estate—my grandfather's home—and experiencing vast global reach and auction success, I knew Concierge would be a great fit for my latest listing. Once again, their proven platform has brought forward the perfect buyer for this one-of-a-kind hunting retreat."

Nix Lower Bayou is a blank slate comprising a bounty of nature, proximity to historic sites, and a menagerie of wildlife. More than 70 species of fish, white-tailed deer, bobcats, foxes, and coyotes roam the riverbanks while the marshland creates a quintessential environment for premier waterfowl hunting. With water frontage on the banks of Big Cypress Bayou, the property encompasses both commercial and recreational possibilities.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Nix Lower Bayou will result in a new home built for a family in need.

