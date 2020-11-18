Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 18 projects
“These projects are spread out all over the state, with 25 counties represented in this letting alone,” said Byrd White, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation. “Governor Justice asked us to make secondary roads a top priority, while we work on larger projects too. Due to COVID-19, we are still holding the bid lettings remotely, but this hasn’t slowed us down. These bids are being evaluated and we hope to award them to contractors soon, but it’s important to remember that we are also working with our own crews all around the state. As we work to become a more efficient agency, we are getting more done, in more ways, more quickly. The bottom line is, if we give our people what they need to build the world-class infrastructure we deserve, they will get it done.”
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon. Many factors must be considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.
In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the difference in estimates.
When these bids are awarded, further announcements will be made.
Projects which received bids in this letting are:
- Hominy Creek Road (Nicholas County) *Roads To Prosperity project
- Sanderson Bridge (Kanawha County)
- Main Street Oak Hill (Fayette County)
- Buffalo Creek SB Bridge (Braxton County)
- District 7 Roadway Departure (Lewis, Barbour, Grant, Gilmer and Upshur Counties)
- District 9 Roadway Departure (Monroe, Summers, Nicholas, Fayette and Greenbrier Counties)
- US 119 Truck Lane Extension (Roane County)
- Oil Ridge Road (Ritchie County) *Roads To Prosperity project
- Wheeling Suspension Bridge (Ohio County)
- District 10 Roadway Departure (Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties)
- Buffalo Creek (Logan County)
- Joe “Bug” Marcum Memorial Bridge (Mingo County)
- Upper Gassaway Bridge (Braxton County)
- Adrian-Buckhannon Road (Upshur County)
- WV 311 Bridge (Greenbrier County)
- District 1 REM Guardrail (Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam Counties)
- Oak Grove Extension Drainage (Pleasants County)
