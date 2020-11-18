ARDX CEO Dr. Angela Reddix Accepted Into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
I am ecstatic to join this esteemed community of business thought leaders through which I will contribute to inspiring, influencing, and equipping aspiring leaders”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO of ARDX, a healthcare management and IT consulting firm in Norfolk, Virginia, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Reddix was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Angela into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an author of the Council, Angela will share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and will contribute to published Q&A panels. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.
“I am ecstatic to join this esteemed community of business thought leaders through which I will contribute to inspiring, influencing, and equipping aspiring leaders with information that will help them navigate their personal and professional lives, based on my own experiences,” said Reddix.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT ANGELA REDDIX
Dr. Angela D. Reddix is an award-winning businesswoman, author, and TEDx speaker who has grown her healthcare management and IT consulting firm, ARDX, into a multi-million-dollar operation. Reddix serves as the Executive Director and professor of the Hodge Center for Entrepreneurship at Norfolk State University. She is the founder of Envision Lead Grow (ELG), a non-profit that serves young girls, and author of Envision Lead Grow: Releasing the Boss Within. Reddix is committed to her community as a board member and trustee for various local organizations including the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Foundation and YWCA. She’s also the co-host of “The Vine Experience” podcast and will launch another podcast with her daughter, Anyssa in December 2020.
