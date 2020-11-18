Middlesex Barracks / Selling or Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303902
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 @ 1059 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Martin Road, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Selling or Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting
ACCUSED: Joseph Lupien
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VICTIM: Jason Perusse
AGE: 40 (Deceased)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police began investigating the untimely death of Jason Perusse, 40 of Williamstown, VT. State Police were called to a home on Martin Road, in Williamstown where Perusse was found deceased. It was determined Perusses' death came as the result of an overdose of Fentanyl. Evidence obtained from the scene, along with evidence previously gathered by other agencies, were analyzed to determine that Joseph Lupien sold fentanyl to Perusse on September 11th. Lupien was arrested on unrelated charges on September 23rd by the Massachusetts State Police and he is currently incarcerated in Massachusetts for trafficking in cocaine, possession of heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws. A warrant for Lupien's arrest was issued by the Vermont Superior Court -Criminal Division and he will be arraigned when he is returned to the State. This investigation was assisted by the Barre City Police Department and the Vermont Drug Task Force.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Arrest on Warrant – Pending return from Massachusetts
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Arrest on Warrant – Pending return from Massachusetts
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam
Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802)229-2648 (Fax)