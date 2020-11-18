Middlesex Barracks / Selling or Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303902

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 @ 1059 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Martin Road, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Selling or Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting

ACCUSED: Joseph Lupien

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VICTIM: Jason Perusse

AGE: 40 (Deceased)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police began investigating the untimely death of Jason Perusse, 40 of Williamstown, VT. State Police were called to a home on Martin Road, in Williamstown where Perusse was found deceased. It was determined Perusses' death came as the result of an overdose of Fentanyl. Evidence obtained from the scene, along with evidence previously gathered by other agencies, were analyzed to determine that Joseph Lupien sold fentanyl to Perusse on September 11th. Lupien was arrested on unrelated charges on September 23rd by the Massachusetts State Police and he is currently incarcerated in Massachusetts for trafficking in cocaine, possession of heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws. A warrant for Lupien's arrest was issued by the Vermont Superior Court -Criminal Division and he will be arraigned when he is returned to the State. This investigation was assisted by the Barre City Police Department and the Vermont Drug Task Force.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Arrest on Warrant – Pending return from Massachusetts

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Arrest on Warrant – Pending return from Massachusetts

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.