Two Vehicle Collision / St Johnsbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:                20A405875                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION:            St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/20 / 0602 hours

STREET: 1329 US Route 2 East

TOWN: East St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:         Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Roger Herrell

AGE:   42 years  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Durango

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelly Renna

AGE:  19 years   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/18/20 at approximately 0602 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on US Route 2 East in St Johnsbury. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage and are considered a total loss. It appears Roger Herrell crossed the center line and began to spin in front of Renna. Renna was unable to avoid the collision. Herrell did not sustain any injuries. Renna was transported to NVRH for evaluation and was soon released. The cause of Herrell's vehicle crossing the center line is still under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

 

Two Vehicle Collision / St Johnsbury



