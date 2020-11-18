Two Vehicle Collision / St Johnsbury

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A405875

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/18/20 / 0602 hours

STREET: 1329 US Route 2 East

TOWN: East St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Roger Herrell

AGE: 42 years

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Durango

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelly Renna

AGE: 19 years

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/18/20 at approximately 0602 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on US Route 2 East in St Johnsbury. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage and are considered a total loss. It appears Roger Herrell crossed the center line and began to spin in front of Renna. Renna was unable to avoid the collision. Herrell did not sustain any injuries. Renna was transported to NVRH for evaluation and was soon released. The cause of Herrell's vehicle crossing the center line is still under investigation.

