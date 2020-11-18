Two Vehicle Collision / St Johnsbury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A405875
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/18/20 / 0602 hours
STREET: 1329 US Route 2 East
TOWN: East St Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Roger Herrell
AGE: 42 years
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Durango
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kelly Renna
AGE: 19 years
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial Front End
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/18/20 at approximately 0602 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on US Route 2 East in St Johnsbury. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage and are considered a total loss. It appears Roger Herrell crossed the center line and began to spin in front of Renna. Renna was unable to avoid the collision. Herrell did not sustain any injuries. Renna was transported to NVRH for evaluation and was soon released. The cause of Herrell's vehicle crossing the center line is still under investigation.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111