MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / SEXUAL ASSAULT / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303242
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex BCI
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: During the late evening hours of July 31, 2020 or early morning hours of August 1, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moretown, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: ( The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juveniles.)
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 1, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault. A lengthy joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families revealed that a juvenile male had sexually assaulted a female at a local swimming hole. The male was found to have also committed lewd acts with the same female during the incident. The male was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/20 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
MUG SHOT: N
Det. Sergeant Amber Keener
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
P:802-229-9191
F:802-229-2648