MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / SEXUAL ASSAULT / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303242

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex BCI

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: During the late evening hours of July 31, 2020 or early morning hours of August 1, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: ( The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juveniles.)

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 1, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault. A lengthy joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families revealed that a juvenile male had sexually assaulted a female at a local swimming hole. The male was found to have also committed lewd acts with the same female during the incident. The male was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/20 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: N

