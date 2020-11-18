Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / SEXUAL ASSAULT / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A303242

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener                             

STATION: Middlesex BCI                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: During the late evening hours of July 31, 2020 or early morning hours of August 1, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: ( The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juveniles.)

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 1, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault.  A lengthy joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families revealed that a juvenile male had sexually assaulted a female at a local swimming hole.  The male was found to have also committed lewd acts with the same female during the incident. The male was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/20 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

Det. Sergeant Amber Keener

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

