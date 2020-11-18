Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science - Awarded 2 Additional Encore Screenings. In Theaters Nov 19, 20 & 23
Documentary Motion Picture Explores the Rational Foundations on which Professor John Lennox has Based His Beliefs: Science Aligns with Scripture.
…one of the best apologist documentaries ever made – fast-paced to keep you alert and deep enough to make you think.”FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The documentary motion picture AGAINST THE TIDE: Finding God in an Age of Science has just been awarded two nights of encore screenings in theaters nationwide. Originally launched as a one-night-only event on November 19, strong ticket sales and additional consumer demand have allowed Fathom Events to honor the film with two additional screenings on November 20 and 23.
Early reviews of the project have been glowing, including:
"This must-see, the compelling documentary shows a man of faith powerfully swimming upstream against the tides of atheism, proving the reality of God and His creation.” - dove.org
"AGAINST THE TIDE is a stellar, well-written documentary." - movieguide.com
“…one of the best apologist documentaries ever made – fast-paced to keep you alert and deep enough to make you think.” - crosswalk.com
About AGAINST THE TIDE:
Internationally renowned speaker and author on the interface of science, philosophy, and religion, Oxford University Professor Dr. John Lennox has dedicated his life to standing up against the rising tide of atheism by sharing the rational foundations of his belief. AGAINST THE TIDE is a theatrical-length documentary that serves as both a biography and travelogue. Joined by veteran actor, director, and producer Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, GOD’s NOT DEAD, Supergirl), Lennox candidly shares the story behind his high-profile encounters with world-renowned atheists on very public debate stages. The pair travel from Oxford to Cambridge to Israel to experience firsthand what has inspired and fueled Lennox’s passion to present compelling evidence that science and history not only align with scripture but actively support the biblical narrative.
Created by Pensmore Films and Kharis Productions, and distributed by Fathom Events, AGAINST THE TIDE is certain to be a legacy resource for homeschool groups, churches, Christian schools, and science and apologetics-loving people of faith for decades to come.
For more information, to purchase single tickets, or to register for movie updates, please visit againstthetide.movie.
Trailer - Against the Tide