Brands Turn to Multi-CDN as They Brace for the 2020 Holidays

The demand for Constellix’s Multi-CDN management solution more than tripled last month due to increased internet usage and the impending holiday rush.

As end users’ expectations continue to grow, more companies are turning to Multi-CDN than ever before. Speed and 100% uptime are paramount in today’s climate.” — Steven Job, President of Constellix.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constellix is excited to announce that demand for its Multi-CDN management solution has more than tripled in the last month. With increased internet usage year over year, coupled with traffic from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-shortening attention spans of online users, the need for multiple content delivery networks is greater than ever. With the holidays fast approaching, brands are bracing themselves for quite possibly the largest spike of traffic in the history of the internet."As end users' expectations continue to grow, more companies are turning to Multi-CDN than ever before. Speed and 100% uptime are paramount in today's climate," says Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix. "It doesn't matter how big or small of an organization you are, there's going to be outages in the cloud hosting platform. It all comes back to Murphy's law. If anything can go wrong, it will. Companies recognize this and want to be prepared. We developed our Multi-CDN management solution to meet these needs. One of our goals is for everyone to enjoy the same speeds and 100% uptime that we have had for the past 19 years."With Constellix's Multi-CDN management tool, brands will see a noticeable performance boost and have 100% uptime while seamlessly managing everything in one place, all while maintaining an attractive price point. To help businesses manage the expected influx of internet traffic during the holidays and beyond, Constellix is offering free multi-CDN services to new and existing customers who sign up by Cyber Monday. The free multi-CDN services will last until the end of February 2021.

