Department of Transportation announces progress and lane shift on West Virginia Turnpike Beckley Widening Project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces an upcoming lane shift on the West Virginia Turnpike (I-64/I-77) between mile markers 40 and 48 in Raleigh County. The transition will be completed late Wednesday night and the driving lanes will switch from the outside lanes to the inside lanes beginning the morning of Thursday, November 19. This project is part of Governor Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program.

“The Beckley Widening Project is estimated to be about 60 percent complete,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority. “The Parkways Authority and the Division of Highways are excited to showcase the progress of this project ahead of schedule and before the holiday travel season begins.”

Miller also asked that the public to be aware of speed limits and road conditions in the work zone.

“The surface on the inside lanes, although smoother and recently paved, is still not the final product,” Miller said. “This is the base course and the finished surface course will be completed on all lanes as the project nears completion around November 2022.”

With roadwork continuing in all 55 counties, West Virginia Division of Highways reminds drivers to help us help you. Keep your “Heads Up, Phones Down” in work zones so that everyone gets home safe.​