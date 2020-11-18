Formaspace Grows Despite Pandemic; Meet Our New Team Members
As we welcome Carr to the position of Formaspace Chief of Staff, the Lanphier household is also celebrating their own family member at home, their 9-month old pup Darla, now weighing in at 110 lbs.
Claire Redsun’s passion for architecture and furniture design is evident from her recent residential construction / design projects in Costa Rica.
Formaspace’s furniture manufacturing business continues to grow, so it’s time to introduce you to our new team members and celebrate new job promotions.
Carr Lanphier - Chief Of Staff
We’d like to introduce our new Formaspace Chief of Staff, Carr Lanphier, who comes to us from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University. In his role, Carr is tackling a variety of projects across the company – from coordinating strategies that maximize our efficiency to leveraging the amazing products Formaspace creates in the marketplace.
“I love working in small-to-midsized businesses because it’s possible to get experience in every role and understand what is operating effectively, why challenges exist and how they can be mitigated or resolved,” says Carr. “And I really, really appreciate the opportunity to learn and to get to know everyone across the company. We have a great team that manufactures an incredible product. What’s not to like?”
Carr also recognizes that Formaspace has an opportunity to make a difference during the pandemic. “Formaspace can help society and institutions deal with COVID challenges – be it through laboratory workbenches, the Study Shield safety dividers for schools, or small batches of outstanding custom furniture for the decentralized workplace.”
Carr also enjoys making furniture projects at home. Albeit, one of his earlier efforts at school was not entirely successful, as he explains: “In college, I spent about two weeks building an office desk out of a refurbished door in the basement. However, I forgot to measure the stairway width and couldn’t get it out of the basement!”
Welcome aboard Carr!
Claire Redsun - Brand Manager
We’d like to welcome aboard Claire Redsun, Formaspace’s new Brand Manager.
Claire describes her role this way: “I’m here to support the marketing team in all their efforts – from creative content that drives brand awareness to producing training material for internal and external clients and team members – to help position us to win in the market. My goal is to consider the brand in all aspects in order to grow sales and make Formaspace top of mind in our industry as a true leader and innovator.”
Claire finds that being a member of the FormaCrew very rewarding. “I try my best to connect with people on a level of true enthusiasm and understanding, and I love how the people here embrace all types of ideas and creativity in return. Everyone feels truly supportive and positive.”
Claire also appreciates how the Formaspace team is open to new ideas. “I love the challenge of out of the box ideas and thinking – and the welcoming team attitude makes me feel comfortable to share ideas no matter how off the wall they may be! We have such a well-balanced group of positive and creative, hard-working people, and, as you can imagine, the sky’s the limit when you get the right people together. A great example of this is the team markerboard we designed for Google. I think it is the perfect example of what makes our creative process (co-creation) here at Formaspace so unique.”
Claire also brings her longstanding passion for architecture and furniture design to Formaspace. “I’ve been building houses in Costa Rica, and I’ve just completed the first project where I designed every aspect – from architecture to all the furniture (all of which is custom built). I’ve spent the past four years on this project, and it has been a dream to see it through from beginning to end.”
Mike Triche - Senior Team Lead – Direct Channel & Top Sales
We’d like to announce that Mike Triche has returned to Formaspace in his new role as Senior Team Lead.
Mike’s primary responsibility will be to service US and International-based clients who are outfitting their laboratories, industrial, and tech spaces with quality Formaspace workbenches and tables –designed for maximum efficiency and equipped with ergonomic features that support the wellbeing of end users.
According to Mike, he is “driven to take care of the needs of the client above all else,” and he “loves to help clients solve specific problems that arise from each of their unique spaces.”
As a team lead, Mike will also be sharing his decades of experience with other Formaspace team members on how to provide superior consultative selling by supporting our clients with detailed information spanning across a broad spectrum of technical sales issues (such as educating end users on the most effective use of chemical resistant, industrial and technical work surfaces).
According to Mike, “I’m very excited to be a part of a growing team and industry; we have proved in 2020, against all odds, that integrity still means something.”
Patrick Wyse - Assistant Controller
Meet Patrick Wyse, our new Assistant Controller. According to Patrick, “I’m contributing to many of the functions across the finance department. On a day-to-day basis, I supervise accounts receivable, payables, payroll, and cash. I also have responsibilities for executing a timely month-end close; ensuring internal controls are functioning properly; and identifying ways to increase efficiencies within the department.
