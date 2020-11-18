MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / SEXUAL ASSAULT - PARENTAL ROLE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A304195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex BCI

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Historical disclosures, unknown date

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault – Parental Role

ACCUSED: Joel Sargent

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 29, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault. The offender was identified as Joel Sargent ,21, of Woodbury, VT. Subsequent a joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families, Sargent was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault – parental role.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/20 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time