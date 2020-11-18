MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / SEXUAL ASSAULT - PARENTAL ROLE
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:20A304195
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex BCI
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Historical disclosures, unknown date
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault – Parental Role
ACCUSED: Joel Sargent
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 29, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault. The offender was identified as Joel Sargent ,21, of Woodbury, VT. Subsequent a joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families, Sargent was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault – parental role.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/20 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County
MUG SHOT: Y
