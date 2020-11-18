Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / SEXUAL ASSAULT - PARENTAL ROLE

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A304195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener                             

STATION: Middlesex BCI                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Historical disclosures, unknown date

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault – Parental Role

ACCUSED: Joel Sargent                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 29, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault.  The offender was identified as Joel Sargent ,21, of Woodbury, VT.  Subsequent a joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families, Sargent was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault – parental role.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/20 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Det. Sergeant Amber Keener

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

