STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT – PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS COMMANDER

DATE: November 18, 2020

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Professional Standards Commander

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Sgt. Timothy Gould, inservice training coordinator at the Office of Professional Development, to lieutenant/professional standards commander at Headquarters.

Lt. Gould has served the people of Vermont since 2002, when he began his career as a trooper assigned to the Rockingham Barracks. He transferred to the Traffic Safety Unit in 2015, and then earned a promotion to sergeant and inservice training coordinator at the Office of Professional Development in Pittsford in 2016.

In addition to those assignments, Lt. Gould has served as a certified child passenger safety technician from 2003-present; as a crash investigation instructor at the Vermont Police Academy from 2014-present; and as a domestic violence investigation instructor at the academy from 2016-present. He also was a member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team from 2010-18, and was the Vermont Troopers’ Association representative on the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council from 2017-20.

The Vermont State Police Office of Professional Standards oversees the department’s accreditation program, attained through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Following the initial accreditation award in 2017, the professional standards commander is responsible for maintaining this status. This entails updating accreditation files, tracking agency performance, and identifying necessary changes through the completion of periodic reports, analyses, audits, inspections, and reviews.

The Office of Professional Standards also coordinates efforts to review, revise, and establish the policies and procedures that direct everyday actions of agency personnel in delivering public safety services. This requires working with other agency units to assess and compare department procedures with current best practices in the public safety field. Also, it necessitates collaboration with the Office of Professional Development to ensure that professional training and continuing education are provided to agency personnel. Such processes are an integral part of meeting the accreditation standards established by CALEA.

Lt. Gould’s predecessor is Capt. David Petersen, who was promoted to special operations commander earlier this fall. Lt. Gould can be reached at Headquarters at 802-244-8727 or by email at timothy.gould@vermont.gov. The effective date of the promotion was Oct. 25, 2020.

To find out more about the Office of Professional Standards, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/support/professionalstandards.

