'NAVIGATING LIFE'S JOURNEY: COMMON SENSE IN UNCOMMON TIMES’ FROM AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR RICHARD V. BATTLE NOW AVAILABLE
~An Inspiring New Book with Real-Life Lessons and Tips that Serves as a Beacon in a Year, where so many have Lost their Way~
Our journey in life is smoother and more fruitful when we leverage the wisdom and experience of others to help us navigate our journey through these uncommon times.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Has Common Sense Vanished? Do you feel everything is lost? Motivational speaker and best-selling author of seven books, Richard V. Battle's new book 'Navigating Life's Journey: Common Sense in Uncommon Times' has stories of time-proven principles that will restore your confidence in your beliefs, encourage you to defend them, and inspire you to teach your sacred values to your loved ones.
— Motivational speaker and best-selling author, Richard V. Battle
Readers can follow and learn from proven multiple common-sense principles, inspirational quotations as Richard uniquely combines common-sense and optimism in an easy-to-read referable format. "Our journey in life is smoother and more fruitful when we leverage the wisdom and experience of others to help us navigate our journey through these uncommon times," says Richard. He is a loss survivor and veteran of life's battles himself.
While Battle has been blessed with many successful experiences in his life, the trials and tribulations he has endured have prepared him better for today and tomorrow. His experiences include surviving an apartment fire that his neighbor died in less than 30 feet away from him, experienced financial ruin with the Texas real estate collapse in the 1980s, a divorce, experiencing two heart procedures, surviving cancer and the most significant loss of all, the death of his only son. What kept him going? Richard, in his new book, talks about personal experiences and anecdotes. The lessons he learned from each trial will encourage readers to maintain a positive attitude and survive challenges and flourish.
Richard V. Battle is a veteran Texas business consultant, speaker, and best-selling author of seven books. He has more than 30 years' experience speaking on motivation, leadership, character, sales, volunteerism, and faith. He has appeared on or in dozens of leading media outlets, including Fox TV, The New Rationalist, The Washington Times, WMT, Wake Up Tucson, KLZ, and KMOX St. Louis.
Navigating Life's Journey: Common Sense in Uncommon Times is now available worldwide at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and from publisher Outskirts Press, Inc.
Praise for Navigating Life's Journey:
Navigating life's Journey is a beautifully written and impassioned plea to follow one's dreams using the roadmap that has been set forth by those who've gone before. This magnificent retrospective on how to utilize lessons already learned to blaze a trail to happiness and success is full of great examples of how to make the most of your journey – though it won't always be easy. A "must-read" for those trying to navigate their own "river" of life." – Joe Coleman, former lead singer of The Platters and member of Voices of Classic Soul
Written in the midst of a global pandemic when the entire world is on edge, Richard V. Battle delivers unforgettable lessons that will prepare you for the inevitable twists and turns of life. Through the combination of powerful stories, inspirational quotes, and meaningful parables, Richard provides Americans with a blueprint for excellence in an hour when we need it most – Jonathan Jakubowski, Author of Bellwether Blues, A Conservative Awakening of the Millennial Soul
Has there ever been a timelier book than 'Navigating Life's Journey: Common Sense in Uncommon Times' by Richard Battle than now in our nation's history? We've had the great fortune to assist with Richard's many appearances on television, radio, print, and online outlets. I believe there's a very good reason why Richard is in high demand-what he has to say makes sense when little else seems to in today's world. When common sense is in short supply, Richard Battle is your guy - Burke Allen, Chief Media Strategist, Allen Media Strategies Washington, DC - www.allenmediastrategies.com
Richard's latest book about navigating life's course should be a valuable and profound contribution to one's personal library. By using the metaphor of a river and how it can provide you with both smooth sailing and dangerous white water, he captures numerous reminders that how we travel on this river is completely our choice - Mike Callahan, Co-Owner, Callahan and Rose Consulting.
For media requests and reviewer copies of 'Navigating Life's Journey', please contact
Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn