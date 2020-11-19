Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rivertown Ridge Retirement Community Hires Executive Director

Headshot for Eric Kirby, executive director for Rivertown Ridge

Rivertown Ridge, a new senior living community in Wyoming, Mich., has hired Eric Kirby as its executive director.

Exterior image of Rivertown Ridge, a retirement community in Wyoming, Mich.

Rivertown Ridge is a retirement community that offers independent living, assisted living and memory support.

Eric Kirby will lead the Franciscan Advisory Services community, which offers independent living, assisted living and memory support for Kent County seniors.

Since joining our community, I have seen how compassionate our associates are, and how dedicated they are to providing quality care for residents. We are committed to changing the aging experience.”
— Eric Kirby, executive director at Rivertown Ridge
LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rivertown Ridge, a Franciscan Advisory Services community, has hired Eric Kirby as its executive director.

The community, which is located at 3555 Copper River Ave. SW in Wyoming, Mich., provides independent living, assisted living and memory care for older adults.
Kirby brings nearly a decade of progressive senior living experience in the Grand Rapids area to his leadership position at Rivertown Ridge.

Kirby earned his hospitality business degree from Grand Valley State University.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead an amazing team at Rivertown Ridge,” Kirby said. “Since joining our community, I have seen first-hand just how compassionate our associates are, and how dedicated they are to providing the best outcomes for our residents. We are all committed to changing the aging experience.”

For more information about Franciscan Advisory Services, call 800-524-6126 or visit the company website.

About Rivertown Ridge
Rivertown Ridge, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is an active senior living community nestled in the heart of the Rivertown Park subdivision, located just south of Grand Rapids in Wyoming, Mich. It was intentionally designed to meet the demand for multi-generation housing and is surrounded by condominiums and single-family homes. Rivertown Ridge provides quality senior living, including independent living, assisted living and memory support.

About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., is a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries currently owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Amber Springer
Franciscan Advisory Services
Rivertown Ridge Retirement Community | Surrounded by Nature, Nurtured by Neighbors

