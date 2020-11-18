For Immediate Release:

November 18, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Belmont City of Martins Ferry Village of Bridgeport * Cuyahoga City of Berea Darke Village of Castine Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority Franklin Columbus State Community College Development Foundation Grandview Heights Public Library Medicaid Eligibility Audit (Medicaid) Heinzerling Developmental Ctr (Medicaid) Heinzerling Memoria lFoundation (Medicaid) Gallia Green Township Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation Highland Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority Jackson Scioto Township Knox Wayne Township Lucas Village of Ottawa Hills Madison Jefferson Township Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council Miami Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority The Edison Foundation, Inc. Muskingum Muskingum County Agricultural Society Noble CIC of Noble County Ross Scioto Township Wood Owens State Community College Foundation

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111