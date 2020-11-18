Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 19, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

November 18, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Belmont

City of Martins Ferry

 

Village of Bridgeport *

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Berea

 

 Darke

Village of Castine

 

 Fayette

Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Franklin

Columbus State Community College Development Foundation

 

Grandview Heights Public Library

 

Medicaid Eligibility Audit (Medicaid)

 

Heinzerling Developmental Ctr (Medicaid)

 

Heinzerling Memoria lFoundation (Medicaid)

 

 Gallia

Green Township

 

 Hamilton

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation

 

 Henry

Northwest State Community College Foundation

 

 Highland

Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Jackson

Scioto Township

 

 Knox

Wayne Township

 

 Lucas

Village of Ottawa Hills

 

 Madison

Jefferson Township

 

 Mahoning

Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council

 

 Miami

Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

The Edison Foundation, Inc.

 

 Muskingum

Muskingum County Agricultural Society

 

 Noble

CIC of Noble County

 

 Ross

Scioto Township

 

 Wood

Owens State Community College Foundation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 19, 2020

