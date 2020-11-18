Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Belmont
City of Martins Ferry
Village of Bridgeport *
Cuyahoga
City of Berea
Darke
Village of Castine
Fayette
Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Franklin
Columbus State Community College Development Foundation
Grandview Heights Public Library
Medicaid Eligibility Audit (Medicaid)
Heinzerling Developmental Ctr (Medicaid)
Heinzerling Memoria lFoundation (Medicaid)
Gallia
Green Township
Hamilton
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
Henry
Northwest State Community College Foundation
Highland
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Jackson
Scioto Township
Knox
Wayne Township
Lucas
Village of Ottawa Hills
Madison
Jefferson Township
Mahoning
Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
Miami
Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority
The Edison Foundation, Inc.
Muskingum
Muskingum County Agricultural Society
Noble
CIC of Noble County
Ross
Scioto Township
Wood
Owens State Community College Foundation
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
