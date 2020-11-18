TCEQ approves fines totaling $275,364

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $251,241 against 20 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, two municipal solid waste, two municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, five public water system, and one wastewater disposal.

In addition, on Nov. 17, the executive director approved penalties totaling $24,123 against 15 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website . TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2020.