Tatari Debuts Automated Next-Day ROAS Metrics for TV

This new feature makes it possible for marketers to rapidly measure the return of TV investments and compare it against other channels.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatari , the leading data and analytics platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, has introduced an update to its platform which will automate the process of calculating Return on Ad Spend (or ROAS) across TV investments. The automated feature provides ROAS metrics within 24hrs of flight time, and represents a major step in the emergence of TV as a medium for growth-stage businesses focused on customer acquisition.Approaches to date fail to consider the many nuances that make the calculation of TV ROAS difficult. Accurate ROAS requires that advertisers apply the right models and attribution windows to discern attributable impressions (whether view-through or incremental ), and correctly tie the revenue back to those impressions, often using probabilistic models. In addition, it takes extensive (and expensive) data sets (e.g. smart TV data) and a significant infrastructure to make the necessary computations.Building on robust data science, analytics, and supply integrations, Tatari now delivers automated next-day ROAS metrics as a seamless native feature of its platform.“Growth marketers are accustomed to buying in digital channels based on a near real-time understanding of ROAS. What we’ve done here, essentially, is to bring that functionality, with digital caliber, to TV” said Philip Inghelbrecht, CEO of Tatari. “ROAS can then become a viable, universal metric for evaluating the effectiveness across all marketing channels.”“ROAS is our north star in social and digital,” said Chip Malt, CEO of cookware brand MadeIn. “We have been running analysis to derive ROAS manually, but the ability to calculate ROAS in TV makes it possible to view these channels on a true apples-to-apples basis. It gives us the transparency and the confidence to cement TV as a pillar of our media mix.”About TatariTatari is a data & analytics company focused on buying and measuring ads across linear, streaming, and programmatic TV. Clients include established brands such as Roman, Daily Harvest, Calm and Dave.com. Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with further offices in Santa Monica and New York. For additional information, please visit www.tatari.tv