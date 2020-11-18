Nanlite and MAC Group Introduce the Nanlite FS-200 LED AC Monolight
A true monolight, the FS-200 combines the control unit, power adapter, and lamp body into one compact unit.WHITE PLAINS, NY, US, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FS-200 from Nanlite is an AC-powered, monolight LED engineered to give maximum output while maintaining an even light spread. A true, all-in-one monolight, the FS-200 employs a large LED array and a precision-engineered reflector to emit 29380 Lux of 5600K daylight-balanced light at 1 meter. All while maintaining a high CRI/TLCI of 96/98, ensuring accurate color rendition.
Powerful, Even Light Output
The daylight-balanced FS-200 LED Monolight from Nanlite utilizes a larger LED array than most COB LED monolights to deliver up to 29380Lux @1m (with included reflector) as well as a smooth and even light spread with no hotspots when used in a softbox.
Fully Integrated Monolight with In-body Cooling
A true monolight, the FS-200 combines the control unit, power adapter, and lamp body into one compact unit. The integrated design makes it more lightweight and enables effective heat dissipation, ensuring the fixture performs at its best for longer.
Bowens Style Light Modifier Mount
By utilizing the near-universal Bowens style light modifier mount and incorporating an umbrella holder into the yolk, the FS-200 is compatible with a massive selection of light modifiers. Including, but not limited to, Nanlite's line of fresnels, softboxes, and umbrellas.
Practical Effects
With customizable pre-programmed special effects in a simple-to-master menu system, the FS-200 makes it easy to imitate lighting scenarios that can otherwise be tricky to recreate. At the touch of a button, you can simulate 11 different practical lighting effects: INT Loop, Flash, Pulse, Storm, TV, Paparazzi, Candle/Fire, Bad Bulb, Firework, Explosion, and Welding.
Contact
For more information, contact Nanlite Brand Manager Jeff Lazell:
jeffl@macgroupus.com
About Nanlite
NanLite produces an extensive range of continuous (LED) lights with state-of-the-art technologies, the highest level of quality control and a fanatical obsession to details for demanding creators in the photo, video, content creation and beauty spaces.
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit macgroupus.com
Alexandra Fleitas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-4483
email us here